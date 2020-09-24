India, China ready for diplomat level talks; border situation 'unprecedented'

New Delhi: Diplomat level meetings between India and China will be held shortly to further strengthen the truce along the border after the sixth round of meeting between senior military commanders of the two countries earlier this week, a government official said on Thursday.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar in the meantime said that both the rising nations have to accommodate each others’ interests and find a solution.

The next meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) is likely to take place soon, said Anurag Srivastava, spokesman, ministry of external affairs, at a briefing.

“The way ahead will be to refrain from making any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo, while the two sides continue their discussions to achieve complete disengagement in all friction areas and to ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas," said Srivastava.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar said at the virtual World Economic forum development impact summit on Thursday that the border situation was in a sense “unprecedented." The minister said, this was one part of the bigger problem two rising nations have to sit across the table and resolve.

“Where India and China are concerned, it is important that they understand the need to accommodate each others’ rise. Clearly, they will have some common interests and many interests that are more individual or nationally centred. That process of adjusting to each other when both of them are rising, to my mind, is one of the big issues of the diplomacy of both the countries. The border issue happens to be one part of that problem, the minister said. This is one facet of a larger phenomenon which both India and China have to find a solution, he said.

The sixth round of senior military commander level talks on Monday lasted almost 15 hours and focused on ways to defuse tensions along the high-altitude friction points in eastern Ladakh. The current levels of tensions are seen as unprecedented in recent times. A violent clash between the two countries on 15 June, left 20 dead on the Indian side and unknown number of Chinese casualties.

A statement issued after the commanders’ meet reflected the stated commitment of both sides to disengage along the LAC. “As we have pointed out earlier, disengagement is a complex process that requires redeployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on their respective sides of the LAC. This would require mutually agreed reciprocal actions," said the official. The two sides have decided to have the next meeting of the Senior Commanders at the earliest.

The two sides have also decided to strengthen the ground communication to avoid any further misunderstandings and misjudgments, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation, said Srivastava.

During Monday’s talks, the Indian delegation conveyed its position that the onus was on China to move back from the positions it was occupying. The agenda for the meeting was to chart out a specific timeline for the implementation of the five-point agreement reached between India and China on 10 September when foreign ministers of India and China -- S Jaishankar and Wang Yi – met in Moscow. India also insisted on a time-bound implementation of the agreement finalised the talks between India’s S Jaishankar and China’s Wang Yi in Moscow.

