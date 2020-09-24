India, China ready for diplomat level talks; border situation 'unprecedented'

“Where India and China are concerned, it is important that they understand the need to accommodate each others’ rise. Clearly, they will have some common interests and many interests that are more individual or nationally centred. That process of adjusting to each other when both of them are rising, to my mind, is one of the big issues of the diplomacy of both the countries. The border issue happens to be one part of that problem, the minister said. This is one facet of a larger phenomenon which both India and China have to find a solution, he said.