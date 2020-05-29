NEW DELHI: There has been no recent contact between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, two people aware of the developments said Friday.

This assumes significance as Trump has said that Modi discussed with him India’s border tensions with China.

“The last conversation between them was on 4 April, 2020, on the subject of hydroxychloroquine. Yesterday (on Thursday), the Ministry of External Affairs) had also made it clear that we are directly in touch with the Chinese through established mechanisms and diplomatic contacts," one of the two people cited above said.

This also comes just hours after Trump, while once again offering to mediate between India and China, said he had spoken to the prime minister on the "big conflict" and that Modi was not a in a "good mood" over it.

Talking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump said, "I like your prime minister a lot. He is a great gentleman."

"Have a big conflict …India and China. Two countries with 1.4 billion people (each). Two countries with very powerful militaries. India is not happy and probably China is not happy," Trump said when asked if he was worried about the border situation between India and China.

“I can tell you, I did speak to Prime Minister Modi. He is not in a good mood about what is going on with China," he said.

Responding to a question on his Twitter post Trump renewed his offer, saying if called for help, "I would do that (mediate). If they thought it would help mediate or arbitrate, I would do that," he said.

India on Thursday said it was engaged with China to peacefully resolve the border row, in a carefully worded response to Trump’s offer to arbitrate between the two Asian countries to settle their decades-old border dispute.

Tensions have been simmering following military build-up by Indian and Chinese armies in Sikkim and Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control after physical engagement earlier this month.

