India, China senior military commanders meet today

The two sides last met on 22 June, a week after the brutal Galwan Valley clash in which 19 Indian army soldiers and a colonel were killed. In the 22 June meeting, the two sides had arrived at a consensus on disengaging from friction points along the disputed border. The “mutual consensus to disengage" from all “friction areas" however did not result in any reduction of tensions on the ground. It has also not resulted in any form of disengagement or thinning of the military buildup by India and China.