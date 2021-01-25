OPEN APP
India, China soldiers clash at Naku La in Sikkim, injuries on both sides: Reports
The ninth round of Corps Commander Level talks between India and China ended at 2:30 am on Monday.

India, China soldiers clash at Naku La in Sikkim, injuries on both sides: Reports

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 12:33 PM IST Staff Writer

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year

Amid the ongoing border stand-off in Eastern Ladakh, Indian and Chinese troops have clashed at Naku La in north Sikkim border area, news agency AFP reported on Monday.

"Troops of India and China involved in a physical brawl along the Line of Actual Control last week near Naku La area in Sikkim. Soldiers from both sides are injured," ANI reports quoting sources.

Also Read | Revenge of the lambs at the Gabbatoir

On Sunday, the ninth round of Corps Commander Level talks between India and China ended at 2:30 am today. The meeting lasted for more than 15 hours after starting at 11 am on Sunday at Moldo opposite Chushul in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up

In 2017, troops of India and China were engaged in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction area which even triggered fears of a war between the two neighbours.

Multiple rounds of talks have failed to yield any significant result in defusing border tensions. The last round of Corps Commander-level talks between both countries were held on November 6, 2020 in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh.

On August 29-30, India occupied heights along the northern and southern bank of the Pangong Lake which includes dominating positions overlooking the Chinese military deployed in that area.

The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks first from the southern bank but India has been asking for disengagement from all the friction points.

