India-China standoff: India resets 'One China' position?

NEW DELHI: Is this the start of the reset in India’s “One China" position?

On Monday, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju became the first member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet to wish the Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday.

“On the auspicious occasion of the 85th birthday of His Holiness The 14th Dalai Lama, I offer my deepest reverence, prayers, and wishes for his long and healthy life. His values and ideals are the guiding light towards love, peace and compassion for entire humanity," the minister said in a Twitter post.

The Indian move came in the middle of a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the border and against the backdrop of a brutal border clash on 15 June in which 20 Indian army personnel were killed. It also comes as China has disregarded all pacts that it has signed with India to stabilize their 3,488 kilometer border since 1993.

There were others who later wished the Tibetan spiritual leader, who has lived in India since fleeing from a failed uprising against the Chinese in Tibet in 1959.

“A very warm birthday wishes to His Holiness the 14th #DalaiLama. On this special auspicious day of your 85th birthday, me and my family joins millions of followers across the globe, to rejoice and offer our prayers for your excellent health, happiness and long life," said a Twitter post by Pema Khandu, chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

The first to wish the Dalai Lama was RK Mathur, the lieutenant governor of Ladakh which is ground zero of the India-China conflict.

“This day marks the 85th birth anniversary of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama @DalaiLama. I pray for his good health and #longevity. In these difficult times, his spiritual leadership gives strength: Lt. Governor @R_K_Mathur. #DalaiLama #Ladakh," Mathur said in a Twitter post.

Public wishes for the Dalai Lama on Monday were a major departure from India’s policy just two years ago, when the Indian government requested the Tibetan government in exile in India to keep its programmes to mark 60 years of the Dalai Lama’s arrival in India.

