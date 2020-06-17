Home >News >India >India-China standoff: PM Modi says India wants peace but can respond when needed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India-China standoff: PM Modi says India wants peace but can respond when needed

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2020, 03:59 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The clashes, which broke out on the Line of Actual Control or LAC, is the bloodiest in 45 years and led to the death of 20 soldiers of the Indian Army, including a Colonel rank officer

NEW DELHI: India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting response to provocations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, in his first comments on the violent face-off between India and China.

The clashes, which broke out on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), is the bloodiest in 45 years and led to the death of 20 soldiers of the Indian Army, including a Colonel rank officer.

Speaking at his meeting with chief ministers, called to discuss plans to deal with the covid-19 pandemic in India, Modi said “we have tried that differences do not come turn into disputes" in India’s ties with China.

“India wants peace but is capable of giving befitting reply, if instigated," Modi said, adding that the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers along the border with China would not go in vain.

Earlier in the day, defence minister Rajnath Singh paid his tributes to the dead soldiers.

“The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," he said in a Twitter post.

“The nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s bravehearts," Singh said in a second post.

Singh also reviewed the situation on the Ladakh border in a meeting attended by chief of defence staff and secretary department of military affairs general Bipin Rawat, chief of army staff general M M Naravane, chief of naval staff admiral Karambir Singh and chief of air staff air chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria.

