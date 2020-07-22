India-China standoff: Rajnath Singh asks IAF not to lower guard

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday urged the Indian Air Force (IAF) not to lower its guard against the backdrop of weeks of military tensions between India and China over Chinese intrusions into Indian territory at multiple locations.

Addressing a three-day conference of senior IAF commanders in New Delhi, Singh said the rapid deployment of air assets to forward locations in eastern Ladakh had “sent a strong message" to the adversary.

On his part, Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said the force was ready to counter any aggressive moves by adversaries.

The conference comes days ahead of the IAF inducting its first batch of five Rafale fighter jets acquired from France. The aircraft are to be inducted at the Ambala air force station on 29 July. The India-specific enhancements on the Rafales include cold engine start capability which will give the aircraft the ability to operate from high-altitude bases. The possible deployment of Rafale fighters in Ladakh was expected to be a subject of deliberation at the commanders’ conference, where the IAF was also to focus its preparedness.

The conference also comes days after Singh, during a visit to Leh, said dialogue was on to resolve tensions between India and China along the 3,488 kilometre long border but despite the progress made in talks, he could not guarantee how far tensions would be resolved. Those words were seen as a message to Indian armed forces not to lower their guard.

Singh’s fresh call to the IAF to stay on alert comes as a pullback of troops from key friction points along the Line of Actual Control seemed to have come to a halt with no change in the situation for a week, a person familiar with the development said. While the pull back of troops from PP (Patrolling Points) 14 and 15 were almost complete, there was still some way to go before the complete pull back could be declared at PP 17A, the person cited above said.

On the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, while Chinese soldiers had moved to Finger 5, there was no change in Chinese troops occupying the heights at Finger 4.

India’s position in military and diplomatic talks has that been Chinese troops should move back from the points of intrusion and return to the positions they held prior to the intrusions, something China has agreed to in talks but not shown many signs of doing on the ground.

In his remarks, Singh noted the professional manner in which IAF conducted air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot region last year following the 14 February Pulwama terrorist attack. He also spoke of the speedy deployment of air force assets to forward locations as part of India’s response to a massive Chinese military buildup on the border in eastern Ladakh.

Singh also appreciated the IAF’s “proactive response" in bolstering operational capabilities over the past few months. The minister also said all needs of the armed forces would be fulfilled.

In his speech, Bhadauria said the IAF was well prepared to counter short-term and strategic threats and its units were ready to counter any aggressive moves by adversaries. He emphasised the need to focus on the ability to deliver a strong response to challenges that might arise at short notice, a statement from the IAF said.

