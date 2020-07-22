India-China standoff: Rajnath Singh asks IAF not to lower guard

Singh’s fresh call to the IAF to stay on alert comes as a pullback of troops from key friction points along the Line of Actual Control seemed to have come to a halt with no change in the situation for a week, a person familiar with the development said. While the pull back of troops from PP (Patrolling Points) 14 and 15 were almost complete, there was still some way to go before the complete pull back could be declared at PP 17A, the person cited above said.