India-China standoff: Talks between senior military commanders underway

Last week, troops of both countries pulled back from three friction points—PP (patrolling point) 14, 15 and 17A, creating a buffer zone of 3-4 km depth. This was done to ensure that troops who are separated at some points along the LAC by only 600 metres or less do not engage with each other. It came after a violent clash between the two sides on 15 June that led to the death of 20 Indian Army personnel and an unknown number of Chinese troops . The casualties were the first in 45 years. Ties between the two countries have deteriorated rapidly due to the tensions.