India, China talks to ease border tensions end inconclusively again

The talks came two days after Indian and Chinese defence ministers, Rajnath Singh and Wei Fenghe, met in Moscow on the sidelines of a regional conference of defence ministers. That was the first face-to-face meeting at the political level between the two countries since tensions sparked in May after India detected intrusions by soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army of China at multiple locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh in May. This included an intrusion along the north bank of Pangong Tso along the Finger area, a series of eight mountain folds jutting into the lake. Tensions between the two countries peaked following a clash at Galwan in mid-June in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese military personnel were killed.