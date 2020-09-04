“At the same time, we are, as a responsible nation, we are always ready to talk, we are always ready to engage. We have kept our communications line open. Even as we speak, the ground commanders are talking to each other," he said referring to multiple conversations at the military and diplomatic level that however have not yielded any results. On Thursday, the Indian foreign ministry said that dialogue was the only way forward and urged Beijing to engage seriously with New Delhi to find a way to resolve the tensions.