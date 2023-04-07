‘India, China to account for…’ IMF chief on global economic growth in 20232 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:53 AM IST
According to Georgieva, a sharp slowdown in the world economy last year due to the raging pandemic and Russia's military invasion of Ukraine would continue this year.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said that the world economy is expected to grow at less than 3 percent this year, with India and China expected to account for half of global growth in 2023.
