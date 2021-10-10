Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India, China to address military stand-off, hold 13th round of talks today

India, China to address military stand-off, hold 13th round of talks today

More than 12 rounds of military talks and a series of diplomatic parleys were held between India and China, but the tensions still continue
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST ANI

  • India-China border row: Resolution of friction point at Hot Springs will be discussed during the talks
  • The talks will be held at Moldo (Chusul) on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

India and China on Sunday are set to hold the 13th round of talks to address the ongoing military stand-off between the two countries, according to Army sources.

The sources also divulged that the talks will be held at Moldo (Chusul) on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Resolution of friction point at Hot Springs will be discussed during the talks, added the source.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday had said that it expected China to work towards early resolution of the remaining issue along the Line of Control (LoC) in Eastern Ladakh by fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "It is our expectation that China will work towards early resolution of the remaining issue along the Line of Control (LoC) in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols."

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and both the leaders discussed the border tensions and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in border areas.

Soldiers of India and China clashed last year resulting in the loss of several lives on both sides. The clashes erupted after the transgression by Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) in Galwan Valley. More than a year had passed since the incident, but tensions continue to simmer between the two Asian giants.

More than 12 rounds of military talks and a series of diplomatic parleys were held between India and China, but the tensions still continue.

There has been some disengagement, but India says full disengagement will only result in de-escalation. Some disengagement has indeed taken place recently, but it is not complete. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

