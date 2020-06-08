India, China to continue quiet diplomacy on border dispute

India will stand firm on its demand that Chinese troops withdraw from areas considered Indian territory ie restoration of "status quo ante." In other words, China would need to withdraw its troops to positions they were in prior to 5 May. Galwan valley for example had never been a point of dispute before, with China acknowledging that it was Indian territory. But this time though, it had become a matter of contention. India would also not give up on infrastructure construction along its borders with China. New Delhi would also insist that China adhere to the provisions of a clutch of bilateral pacts signed between 1993 and 2013 that lay down ground rules for the movement of troops, heavy vehicles and aircraft near the border.