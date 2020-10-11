India, China to engage in dialogue on Monday to resolve border row

“I don’t expect any breathrough in these talks," said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi based Jawaharlal Nehru University. He added that his expectations were “low" from this round of talks. India’s objective would be to see that an “uneasy calm" that in place since early September could be preserved. With winter approaching, there was a small window that China could exploit to make any moves to surprise New Delhi and change the existing situation to their advantage. This would be something India would be seeking to prevent, he said. “Both sides are preparing for the long haul," he said referring to the preparations made by India and China to keep on the frontlines.