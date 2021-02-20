OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India, China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks today
An undated photo released by the Indian Army shows PLA soldiers during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP) (HT_PRINT)
India, China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks today

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 06:33 AM IST Staff Writer

The two sides will discuss disengagement from other friction points after disengagement from both Northern and Southern banks of Pangong Lake.

After completing the disengagement process from both north and south banks of Pangong Lake, India and China are set to hold the 10th round of Corps Commander level talks at 10 am on Saturday on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Moldo, ANI reports.

According to the ANI sources, the two sides will discuss disengagement from other friction points after disengagement from both Northern and Southern banks of Pangong Lake.

The disengagement of troops of the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from the Line of Actual Control was reached after sustained negotiations at the military and diplomatic level, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last week.

"This agreement was reached after several rounds of sustained negotiations at the military and diplomatic level," Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson said in a press briefing, further adding that the next steps post disengagement has been "clearly spelt out" by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his speech in the Parliament.

"India's strategy and approach during disengagement talks with China are based on directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we will not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone. It is a result of our firm resolve that we have reached the situation of an agreement," Defence Minister said during a session in Parliament.

The two countries have had a stand-off along the LAC since April-May last year due to actions of the Chinese army and have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks.

