India and China have mutually decided to hold the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo meeting point on 11 March, news agency ANI reported citing sources in defence establishment.

Fourteenth rounds of talks resulted in resolution of North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas.

“Both sides will now focus to achieve resolution of balance friction areas. Recent statements by both sides for an acceptable solution is encouraging," the agency quoted the sources as saying.

After a gap of over three months, India and China had held 14th round of high-level military talks on January 12.

The talks were held at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The 13th round of talks had taken place on October 10 and they ended in a stalemate.

Both sides had failed to make any headway in the talks with the Indian Army saying after the dialogue that the "constructive suggestions" made by it were neither agreeable to the Chinese side nor it could provide any "forward-looking" proposals.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.

With agency inputs

