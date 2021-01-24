The ninth round of Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China will be held on Sunday to defuse tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and to find a solution to end the nine-month-long military standoff.

The military commanders of India and China will meet in Moldo, opposite the Chushul sector in Eastern Ladakh, according to reports.

The eighth and last round of Corps Commander-level talks between both countries was held on 6 November last year in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh during which the Indian Army strongly insisted on an early disengagement of troops by China from specific friction points in eastern Ladakh.

A joint statement issued after the eight-round of talks read: "Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation."

India-China border row

India and China have been locked in a bitter standoff along the LAC for nearly nine months. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

As multiple rounds of talks between India and China have failed to resolve the standoff, the Indian Army has deployed around 50,000 troops in mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh.

China has also deployed an equal number of troops, reports stated.

Earlier, in an interview with a leading Indian news channel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India will not reduce its troop strength unless China initiates the process.

While speaking about China opting for an aggressive stance in eastern Ladakh, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria said: "If they [China] can be aggressive, we can also be aggressive."

On 29 and 30 August, India occupied heights along the northern and southern bank of the Pangong Lake, which includes dominating positions overlooking the Chinese military deployed in that area.

The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks first from the southern bank but India has been asking for disengagement from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

With agency inputs

