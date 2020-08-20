NEW DELHI : A meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is to take place on Thursday, to try and break a deadlock in talks over the disengagement of troops and the de-escalation of tensions simmering since May when New Delhi first detected Chinese intrusions into Indian territory, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The WMCC meeting, the fourth in recent weeks, comes as a process agreed to between India and China for disengagement of troops, facing each other since early May in Ladakh, has run aground with China refusing to move back from territories it has intruded into.

In two areas, Finger 4 and Patrolling Point 17A, there has been no withdrawal since mid-July, said a second person aware of the matter. At Finger 4, which is a mountainous fold jutting into the PangongTso lake, Chinese troops have occupied heights that they have refused to vacate. At Patrolling Point 17 A, too, they have not pulled back.

Ties plunged to a low after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers on 15 June at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Chinese soldiers were also killed in the clash but the numbers are yet to be made public. The clashes, the first in 45 years to result in casualties, shattered trust between the two countries.

China’s refusal to withdraw, coupled with Beijing’s assertions that its troops have not violated the Line of Actual Control (LAC), seems aimed at ensuring a new status quo at the border, according to India, which is demanding that Chinese troops withdraw to positions they held in April. The two countries are yet to demarcate the 3,488 kilometre boundary and countless rounds of talks since 1988 have not yielded any results.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday that “China stands ready to work with India to enhance our political mutual trust, properly manage our differences, step-up practical cooperation and safeguard the long-term development of bilateral ties".

Officials in New Delhi did not comment on whether Zhao’s remarks meant the two countries could on Thursday find a way to kickstart the disengagement process agreed to earlier.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via