India China to hold senior military level talks to pullback troops

NEW DELHI : India and China are to hold senior military level talks on Saturday to discuss the pullback of troops, a person familiar with the matter said.

The talks at the level of major generals come a week after senior commander level talks ended in a seeming stalemate over the question of pull back of troops from two friction points in Ladakh, where the disengagement previously agreed to had slowed to a standstill after a few initial steps.

The talks are taking place at Daulat Beg Oldie, the person cited above said. DBO as it’s popularly known has the world’s highest airstrip, originally built during the 1962 war but abandoned until 2008, when the Indian Air Force (IAF) revived it as one of its many Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) along the LAC, with the landing of an Antonov An-32.

The aim of the major general level talks is to reduce tensions in the Depsang region where Indian and Chinese troops are said to be ranged against each other along with a range of military hardware — artillery guns and tanks.

Tensions between India and China have been running high since May after India detected multiple intrusions into Indian territory by Chinese soldiers. The strained ties dipped further after a violent clash between soldiers of the two sides in June in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed.

