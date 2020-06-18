NEW DELHI: India and China are set to hold talks at the level of major generals to defuse tensions exacerbated by a violent face-off between the two sides that resulted in the deaths of at least 20 army men on the Indian side.

This is the third consecutive day of talks at this level since Monday’s clash in which an Indian army colonel and many others were killed. The talks on Tuesday and Wednesday had ended inconclusively.

Read outs of a telephone conversation on Wednesday between Indian foriegn minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi by the Indian and Chinese sides only showed how wide the gulf was between the two countries.

Tensions between the two sides have been high since last month with many incidents of clashes coming to light. One of the main incidents took place on 5-6 May when Indian and Chinese troops got into a physical fight on the shores of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh that left scores on both sides injured.

Talks on 6 June at the level of senior military commanders was deemed successful with both sides agreeing to a partial pullback of troops amassed on the border in the wake of tensions spiking. But on Monday, when China did not pull back from the Galwan area as agreed to on 6 June, Indian troops stepped in to ask the Chinese side to pull back and remove a structure that was constructed inside Indian territory. Chinese troops then attacked the Indian troops resulting in a violent physical fight in which some Indian soldiers were killed.

