India, China to hold talks at level of major generals

Talks on 6 June at the level of senior military commanders was deemed successful with both sides agreeing to a partial pullback of troops amassed on the border in the wake of tensions spiking. But on Monday, when China did not pull back from the Galwan area as agreed to on 6 June, Indian troops stepped in to ask the Chinese side to pull back and remove a structure that was constructed inside Indian territory. Chinese troops then attacked the Indian troops resulting in a violent physical fight in which some Indian soldiers were killed.