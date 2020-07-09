India, China to hold talks to discuss next phase of de-escalation, disengagement

The WMCC has met at least twice before to consider ways to stabilize the border since the start of the crisis. Senior commanders of the two sides have met thrice in June and it is the agreement worked out in the last meeting on 30 June that is being implemented. Under the terms of this, Indian and Chinese troops who were standing head-to-head at three places known as PP (Patrolling Points) 14,15 and 17A are moving back by 1.5-2 kilometres each, creating a buffer zone mainly to ensure there are no clashes between the two sides. The buffer zones have already been created at PP 14 and 15 and is to be completed by end of Thursday at PP 17A.