India, China to hold tenth round of talks tomorrow amid disengagement process

The tenth round of Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China will be held on Saturday at around 10 am on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Moldo.

The talks are expected to focus on further disengagement at other friction points from both Northern and Southern banks of Pangong Lake, reported news agency ANI.

The development comes amid thinning down of troops and dismantling of bunkers, camps and other facilities by the Chinese military in the areas around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladak. The disengagement began on Wednesday last.

The process is gathering pace, and the entire exercise is expected to be concluded by the end of the week, PTI had reported earlier this week.

Both sides have removed several bunkers, temporary posts and other structures in the area in the last few days. Commanders of both the sides are meeting almost on a daily basis to take forward the disengagement process which was finalised following nine rounds of high-level military talks.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had made a detailed statement about the process during the first phase of the Budget session in the parliament.

According to the agreement, China has to pull back its troops to east of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank while the Indian personnel will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region.

Similar action will take place on the southern bank of the lake as well.

"I want to assure this House that in these talks, we have not conceded anything. The House should also know that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh," Rajnath Singh had said.

China's admission

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has for the first time that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in last year's Galwan Valley clash.

Five Chinese frontier officers and soldiers stationed in the Karakoram Mountains have been recognised by the Central Military Commission of China (CMC) for their sacrifice in the border confrontation with India, which occurred in the Galwan Valley in June 2020

