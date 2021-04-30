India, China to keep supply chains and flights open amid Covid-19 crisis

Covid-19 was first detected in China in late 2019 and spread across the world from there. India is battling a devastating wave with the daily number of infections crossing the 380,000 mark on Thursday and the total number of deaths now surpassing 200,000 to touch 204,000. Oxygen and some critical drugs are in short supply given that hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of people infected. New Delhi has made it a priority to source oxygen generating plants and related equipment from the markets across the world. Indian companies are sourcing oxygen concentrators and ventilators from Chinese companies some of whom are based in Hong Kong. And hence the emphasis on keeping supply chains open. Earlier this week, reports said China’s Sichuan Airlines had suspended flights to India putting in doubt the transportation of equipment sourced in China – the reason for Jaishankar to speak about the need to keep cargo flights and air routes operational.

