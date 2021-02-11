India, China to move back troops in phased, coordinated manner: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: India and China have agreed on disengagement of troops from one of the key friction points between the two countries that triggered the nine-month long faceoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament on Thursday.

According to Singh, the two countries will move back their troops in a “phased, coordinated and verified manner."

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

China will move back its troops from its current position – Finger 4 and 5 to Finger 8 along the north bank and India will move its troops to the Dhan Singh Thapa post that the minister said lies just ahead of Finger 3. Fingers are mountain folds jutting into the Pangong Tso lake.

Disengagement will take place along the southern bank of Pangong Tso where India has an edge currently as it is on heights that it had secured in August last year.

Within 48 hours of the completion of this phase of disengagement, military commanders will meet to discuss disengagement from other areas, Singh said.

Patrolling in the finger areas will be stopped temporarily till diplomats sit down and finalise steps to be adopted for this process, he said.

“I want to assure this house that in reaching this settlement, we have not lost anything," the minister added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via