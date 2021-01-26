India, China troops face off in Sikkim

Hooda said “the Chinese are attempting to establish permanence to their claims" in the disputed areas along the LAC. While one of the ways of doing this was to challenge Indian patrols along the Pangong Tso, another was by building a new village in an area in Arunachal Pradesh. The village was being built in an area that both countries recognize as disputed though under Chinese occupation since 1959, he said. “Knowing that there were military-level talks to take place, it was provocative".