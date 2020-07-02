Stating that the unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil and soldiers has been a huge "wake up" call, JSW Cement's MD Parth Jindal on Thursday announced that JSW Group is pledging to bring down $400 million import bill from China to zero in two years.

"The unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil on our brave jawaans has been a huge wake up call and a clarion call for action - we JSW Group have a net import of $400mn from China annually and we pledge to bring this down to zero in the next 24 months #BoycottChina," Jindal tweeted.

Parth holds many portfolios in the JSW Group, including the post of director in JSW USA, managing director of JSW Paints, director of JSW Sports, chairman of IPL cricket team Delhi Capitals and CEO of ISL football club Bengaluru FC. He is also the founder of the Inspire Institute of Sport and oversees the management of JSW Venture Fund.

JSW Group is among the leading conglomerates in India. The group is a $14 billion company and its core sectors are Steel, Energy, Cement and Infrastructure. The company has its presence across India, South America, South Africa and Europe.

The announcement came amid nationwide outrage against China after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan valley with Chinese troops when they attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.





