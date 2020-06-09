NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, Indian and Chinese troops have retreated in at least three places along the border in Ladakh, following a buildup last month after tensions flared between the two countries due to border issues.

“Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh," a person familiar with the matter said. “Troops and infantry combat vehicles have been moved back by 2.5 km by People’s Liberation Army in Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs area. India has also moved some of its troops back," a person aware of the development said.

It was, however, not immediately clear whether Chinese troops had retreated to behind what are called the claim lines – areas not seen as lying within Indian territory.

The easing of tension comes after top military commanders of the two countries met in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Saturday. India had pressed its case – ie that it would continue with infrastructure construction near the LAC and that Chinese troops must vacate areas that they had intruded into.

On Friday, Indian diplomats also held talks and agreed that differences should not be allowed to become disputes.

The face-off, that began a month ago, had started with China’s stiff opposition to India laying a key road around the Pangong Tso besides constructing another link road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley. China deployed a large number of troops in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley besides gradually building temporary infrastructure and amassing weaponry.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via