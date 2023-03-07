India, China vie for Russian ESPO blend crude imports: Report

New Delhi: The import of seaborne Russian ESPO blend crude oil by India is growing, a trend that could intensify its competition with China, according to a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights .

The report said although Indian refiners have remained tight-lipped about their recent ESPO deals, talk of multiple import deals being sealed by both private and state-run refiners in the country has already lifted premiums for the grade.

“An all-time favorite among China’s private refiners, seaborne Russian ESPO Blend crude oil is starting to attract buyers in India, a trend that could intensify competition between two of Asia’s top oil importers," it said.

Sumit Ritolia, senior south Asia oil analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights said: “Indian refiners‘ purchases of ESPO grade have increased substantially recently."

Russian Urals, a medium API sour crude, is the main grade that India normally imports from Russia to replace medium-to-high API and sour grades from the Middle East and low sulfur grades from Western Africa.

“India’s renewed buying of ESPO, which is low sulfur, is largely attributed to balancing the refinery crude mix to maintain high refinery throughput and manage the intermediate stocks and ullage positions so that refinery throughput doesn’t get affected," Ritolia said.

Trade sources said interest from India for ESPO has started to increase in recent weeks after a few trial cargo purchases in 2022, but it was too early to discern it was a long-term trend until shipment challenges and relatively higher freight costs were addressed.