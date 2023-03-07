India, China vie for Russian ESPO blend crude imports: Report

India, China vie for Russian ESPO blend crude imports: Report1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 05:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The import of seaborne Russian ESPO blend crude oil by India is growing, a trend that could intensify its competition with China, according to a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights
