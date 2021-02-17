India, China were on the brink of war in Aug last year: Sr Indian Army commander

“Galwan had happened, the redlines had been drawn and we had been absolutely given a free hand to conduct operations the way we wanted," Joshi told CNN News 18 channel in an interview. He was referring to a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in June last year at Galwan in which 20 Indian soldiers and some Chinese soldiers were killed. The Indian government had then allowed Indian troops to open fire in self defence should the need arise. Prior to that, Indian troops though they carried weapons were not permitted to fire as per protocols evolved in talks with China to avoid casualties.

