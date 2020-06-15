NEW DELHI: At a time when both India and China are growing “in overall national strength," it will be harder to reach a border agreement, says an article in the Chinese state-backed Global Times posted on Monday.

The article by Zhang Yunling, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Shandong University, said though the countries are geographically linked with the Himalaya mountains, “but are apart in their hearts because they lack deep understandings of one another".

The comments come at a time when India and China are engaged in discussions at the military and diplomatic levels to resolve tensions along their border, triggered last month and seen as the most serious since the 2017 Doklam standoff. Both sides have conducted many rounds of talks on demarcating their border but with no results to show for it yet.

The article noted that India and China established diplomatic relations in 1950 but India’s “unjustifiable position on the territorial issue," “increased military provocations in border region" and attempts to “gain territory by force" resulted in a war between the two. This soured ties, it said.

However, ties started warming later with bilateral economic and trade relations between Beijing and New Delhi picking up, it said. The two countries also signed agreements to stabilize the border and conduct border talks. “Based on their common concerns and interests in the regional and international arena, the positions and policies of the two countries have become more coordinated," the statement said adding that bilateral ties “have entered a new period with more platforms for cooperation" like the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the G20, the article said.

Despite this, ties have been unsettled the article said adding that “the reason is that there are still many problems to be solved."

“Top of the list is the border dispute," it said adding that despite the pacts signed to stabilize the border and talks to reach a settlement, “no substantial results have been achieved so far. It will be more difficult to reach an effective agreement in the foreseeable future on it," it said.

“If disputes drag on for a long time, it will inevitably cause trouble, like the Doklam standoff in 2017 and the recent incident in the Galwan Valley region," it warned. “At a time when both countries are growing in overall national strength, it will be harder to reach a border agreement," it said.

Meanwhile, the trade imbalance between the two countries, India’s tensions with Pakistan and China’s cooperative ties with Islamabad, India supporting the Indo-Pacific concept put forward by the US and being opposed to China’s Belt and Road Initiative have become issues between the two countries, the article said.

Giving his prescription for cooperative ties, Zhang said both countries should not see the other as “strategic rivals".

“Second, there is no reason for China and India to go to war again. Disputes can be eased or cooled down through consultation. If those can become the consensus of China and India, and serve as the bottom line of strategic thinking of both sides, a ground-breaking progress could be made," Zhang said.

“From a pragmatic perspective, even if it is difficult for the two countries to become good friends, they can become partners of cooperation," he added.

