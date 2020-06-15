India, China will find it tough to reach border agreement: Report

However, ties started warming later with bilateral economic and trade relations between Beijing and New Delhi picking up, it said. The two countries also signed agreements to stabilize the border and conduct border talks. “Based on their common concerns and interests in the regional and international arena, the positions and policies of the two countries have become more coordinated," the statement said adding that bilateral ties “have entered a new period with more platforms for cooperation" like the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the G20, the article said.