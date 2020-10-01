India, China working to keep uneasy truce but uncertainties at play: Analysts

“As agreed in the last Senior Commander’s meeting (on 21 September), the two sides are now working to schedule the next (7th) round of the meeting so that both sides can work towards early and complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in accordance with the existing bilateral agreement and protocols, and fully restore peace and tranquility," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava told reporters at a weekly press conference. He was referring to the talks in Moldo, on the Chinese side of the LAC. At the end of that round, it was agreed to have “more rounds of talks as issues (involved) are complex."