India cites ‘polluter pays’ principle in fisheries subsidy negotiations

“It is based on the principle of polluter pays because fisheries subsidy negotiation is not a trade negotiation. It is a sustainability-based negotiation and in any environmental and sustainability-based negotiation, the concept of polluters pay means whoever has exploited higher should pay the higher cost, take upfront responsibility and give time and space to those who have still not used it because they never had financial resources to invest in that sector. No doubt we will do it in a sustainable and responsible manner. Noone should teach us that we are not concerned about environment or sustainability. It is a common objective but there has to be differentiated responsibility," the official said.