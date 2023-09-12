India clamps down on Chinese steel, enacts 5-year anti-dumping duty as import rises 62%1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 07:36 AM IST
India has imposed 5-year anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel as imports surge.
India has enacted a five-year anti-dumping duty targeting specific types of Chinese steel, as per an official government notice. The move, according to Reuters, comes amid a 62% rise in steel imports from China to India between April and July, compared to the same timeframe last year. China sold 0.6 million metric tons to beat South Korea to become the biggest steel exporter to India.