India classifies diplomat posting in Bangladesh as ‘non-family,’ implements stricter security measures than in Pakistan

Amid concerning security situation in Bangladesh, India decided to make Bangladesh a “non-family” posting for its diplomats and advised dependents of Mission and Post officials in Bangladesh to return home, according to Hindustan Times report. This move comes as a precautionary measure as communal incidents in the neighbouring country are on a rise which has raised concerns over the safety of minorities.

“As a precautionary measure, we have advised the dependents of officials at the high commission and four assistant high commissions to return to India,” HT quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying. Threats from extremist and radical elements had raised concerns over safety of diplomats and their families. Despite the situation, all five diplomatic missions in Bangladesh will continue operating at full strength.

Notably, the high commission and the four other posts will continue to operate at full strength. Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet post will continue to remain open.

However, there is no information about when this decision will be made effective and there is no clarity when the diplomats' families are expected to return. Due to security concerns, the details about the number of diplomats in Bangladesh could not be fetched.

What is “non-family” posting? India classified its diplomatic posts as 'non-family' which comes as one of the most stringent security measures. India’s relations are at an all-time low with Pakistan but the measures for Indian diplomats are stricter in Bangladesh. In Pakistan, Indian diplomats follow “no children” posting, which implies that spouses can join the officials.

The people said concerns had grown about the safety of the families of officials in Bangladesh because of threats from radical and extremist elements, and the freedom provided to Pakistani elements by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The Indian side has repeatedly criticised the interim government for failing to protect Bangladesh’s minorities - a charge dismissed by Dhaka. It has also accused the regime in Dhaka of turning a blind eye to the activities of radical groups.

India-Bangladesh relations have fallen to an all-time low since the caretaker administration assumed office in August 2024, and both sides have stepped up security at their missions in New Delhi and Dhaka following protests in recent weeks. There were violent protests outside the Indian mission in Chattogram last month.

However, the Indian side has reached out to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), widely expected to emerge as the single-largest party in the general election scheduled for February 12.