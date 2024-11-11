"In 2023-24, India’s renewable energy sector received $3.7 billion in foreign investment, with around 80% likely used to import solar modules from China or assemble panels from imported cells. With limited manufacturing expertise, India's solar equipment import costs could rise from $7 billion to $30 billion by 2030 to meet its renewable goals," said Ajay Srivastava, former trade service official and founder of economic think tank the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).