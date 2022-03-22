India climbs five spots in global home price movement: Report

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India said, “Influenced positively by the pandemic, the recovery in house price is a global phenomenon, which was supported by government policy measures and cost inflation in many overseas markets. In case of India nominal prices have registered a marginal growth, bucking the negative trend experienced in previous quarters, indicating a similar trend of growth in demand. With renewed enthusiasm of consumers towards home ownership, competitive house prices and low home loan interest rate, we expect the market momentum to continue."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}