India closely monitoring China's building of bridge near Pangong lake: MEA

With regard to the reports of the Chinese side renaming some of the places in Arunachal Pradesh last week, Bagchi said, "We had at that time conveyed our issues on such ridiculous exercise to support untenable territorial claims. Calling Tutin as Tawdang or river Xiaong as Chimu or even kibitz as Dawa does not alter the fact that Arunachal Pradesh has always been and will always be an inalienable part of India." "We hope that instead of engaging in such antics, China will work constructively with us to resolve the outstanding frictious points in areas along with the Western Sector of the Line of Actual Control in India-China border areas," he added.