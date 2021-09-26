India closely monitoring Chinese drone activity along LAC in eastern Ladakh

NEW DELHI : Having deployed over 50,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control with India opposite eastern Ladakh, the Chinese military is extensively using drones that are flying close to the Indian positions there.

The drone activity by the Chinese is mostly visible in the Daulat Beg Oldie sector, Gogra heights and other friction points in the area and is being monitored using different types of assets by the Indian forces, government sources told ANI.

"The drone activity by the Chinese Army is under constant watch by our assets," they said.

India has also been deploying drones extensively and will soon see the induction of new Israeli and Indian drones which have been acquired by the defence forces using the emergency financial powers for meeting the challenge on the China border.

Explaining the situation along the LAC, sources said that the friction points left need to be resolved, from the ones that developed last year, after the Chinese aggression in April-May timeframe.

Three major friction points had emerged between the two countries including both the banks of Pangong lake, Gogra heights and the Hot Springs area.

Through multiple rounds of talks, both sides have resolved issues involving Pangong Tso and Gogra heights friction points as troops have disengaged from there.

Sources said the Chinese side is also rapidly converting their temporary structures for their troops into permanent ones with all facilities.

"Military camps have been built close the Tibetan villages in the areas close to Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. These camps are built using concrete buildings and show the intent that they want to station troops for longer periods," the sources said.

Work had started on the Chinese side last year itself after the Galwan valley clash. "The construction work is still on at multiple locations to meet the winter requirements," they said.

Chinese have not moved back any of their troops that had been deployed since April 2020 as the Chinese Army seems to be working on long term deployment of troops near the Indian border.

Chinese Army is also heavily investing in the construction of facilities for the Tibetan villages near the Indian border to use them as a line of defence and also recruiting them for joining their ranks.

The Chinese are also trying to ape the Indian forces' model of deploying the sons of the soil in these mountainous areas to enhance swiftness in operations.

