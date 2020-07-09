A slump in oil prices and economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic has triggered a spike in anti-expatriate comments with lawmakers and government officials calling for a reduction in the number of foreigners in Kuwait, PTI reported. Last month, Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah proposed reducing the number of expatriates from 70 % to 30 % of the population, the report said. National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem told Kuwait TV that he and a group of lawmakers would submit to the Assembly a comprehensive draft law calling for a gradual reduction of expatriates in the country. "I understand that we recruit doctors and skilled manpower and not unskilled laborers. This is an indication that there is a distortion. Visa traders have contributed in increasing this figure," Ghanem was quoted as saying.