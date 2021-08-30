NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India was closely monitoring the security situation in Afghanistan with the aim of ensuring that anti-Indian forces did not take advantage of the crisis in the country to encourage terrorism in India.

"What is happening in neighbouring Afghanistan is raising new questions from the security point of view. Our government is constantly monitoring the situation there," Singh said, delivering the Balramji Dass Tandon memorial lecture organised by Panjab University.

“Along with the security of Indians, our government also wants that anti-India forces do not promote terrorism from across the border by taking advantage of the situation being created there," he said.

The comments come against the backdrop of the Pakistan-backed Taliban taking control of most of Afghanistan with the capture of Kabul on 15 August. This came two weeks before US-led international forces were set to depart the country after a stay of two decades. New Delhi has been worried that the anti-India terrorist groups supported by Pakistan that target Jammu and Kashmir will find shelter and support in Afghanistan under a Taliban regime. So far the Taliban have said that it will not provide space for international terrorist groups to operate from Afghanistan but have refrained from giving any particular assurances to India on its concerns.

Speaking about the tensions between India and China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border in Eastern Ladakh, Singh said the strains arose after China violated the protocols agreed between the two countries, triggering a military tussle. India will not allow any unilateral action at LAC, he said.

“There has been a difference of perception but there were agreements and protocols that were followed by both countries while patrolling," Singh said. “We cannot allow the People’s Liberation Army of China to take any unilateral action along the LAC, he said. “The armed forces have been clearly told that India will not ignore any unilateral action along the LAC, under the leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi," the minister added.

