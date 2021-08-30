India closely monitoring situation in Afghanistan: Rajnath Singh

The comments come against the backdrop of the Pakistan-backed Taliban taking control of most of Afghanistan with the capture of Kabul on 15 August. This came two weeks before US-led international forces were set to depart the country after a stay of two decades. New Delhi has been worried that the anti-India terrorist groups supported by Pakistan that target Jammu and Kashmir will find shelter and support in Afghanistan under a Taliban regime. So far the Taliban have said that it will not provide space for international terrorist groups to operate from Afghanistan but have refrained from giving any particular assurances to India on its concerns.