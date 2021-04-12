The Chinese People's Liberation Army has continued the deployment of surface to air missiles including the HQ- and HQ 22 close to the Indian territory in view of the ongoing tensions, the report says
NEW DELHI :
Indian security agencies are keeping a close watch on the Chinese surface to air missile batteries which continue to remain deployed close to the Line of Actual Control near eastern Ladakh.
The Chinese People's Liberation Army has continued the deployment of surface to air missiles including the HQ- and HQ 22 close to the Indian territory in view of the ongoing tensions, government sources told ANI.