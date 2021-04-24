It faced opposition however from local inhabitants since the idea was first floated around 20 years ago, and was delayed after the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan.
The far-right Shiv Sena party, which is powerful in Maharashtra state where Jaitapur is located, campaigned against the plan, though it has become less vocal recently.
EDF estimates the project will create around 25,000 local jobs during the construction phase, and around 2,700 permanent jobs.
Earthquake risks and the potential impact on local fishing have been cited as key issues.
But Xavier Ursat, head of EDF's nuclear division, told AFP that the company estimates that the site's "geological conditions are excellent and fully comparable to what we find in a country such as France."
India already has several agreements for exchange of nuclear technologies and expertise with countries like US, France, Russia and Japan.
Russia -- India's traditional ally -- supplies nuclear fuel and has built reactors in the country, for example.
At present, there are 22 functioning nuclear reactors in India, most of them pressurized heavy water reactors, providing about three percent of the country's power.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.