India Co2 emissions seen falling for first time in decades

India’s carbon dioxide emissions have fallen or the first time in 37 years as a combination of various factors has reduced the country’s demand for fossil fuels.

India has seen demand slowing for coal and oil in the last 12 months and that has helped in emissions dropping by 1.4% in the last financial year according to a report by Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

March saw 15% reduction in Co2 emissions while the following month saw a 30% reduction thanks to a countrywide lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has further eroded demand for fuel; the report went on to add.

India is world’s third largest Co2 emitter and has been in lockdown since the 25th March.

India currently has over 70,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths from the disease. Western state of Maharashtra has the most number of cases, with more than 20, 000, while Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are second and third in the list with both having more than 8,000 cases.

