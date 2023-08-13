India plans own certification for digital public infra, goods2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:11 PM IST
NEW DELHI : India is working with multilateral forums, including the UN and the G20, to create collaborations that would certify, register, test and benchmark Indian digital public infrastructure (DPIs) and public goods (DPGs), two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.