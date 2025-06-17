Israel-Iran conflict: ‘Diversified import basket, comfortably placed for fuel supply needs’, says minister Hardeep Puri

India's Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, has assured that the country is comfortably placed in terms of fuel supply amid growing tensions in the Middle-East.
On June 16, the union minister reviewed India's petroleum supply situation with top ministry officials and executives from state-run oil companies amid volatile oil markets due to the Israel-Iran conflict.
In a post on social medai platform X (formerly Twitter), Puri wrote: “As oil is on the boil, all eyes are on the ball… In the increasingly volatile geopolitical situation, reviewed the petroleum products supply situation with petroleum ministry officials and our PSU OMCs.”
“Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, we have diversified our import basket substantially and are comfortably placed to meet our fuel supply needs,” he added.
India has extensive trade relations with both Israel and Iran, exporting goods worth $1.24 billion to Iran in FY25, and imported goods worth $441.9 million. Further, with Israel, the trade is even bigger — $2.15 billion in exports and $1.61 billion in imports.
(With inputs from ANI)
